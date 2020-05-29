The San Diego Padres will feature multiple screenings of Anchorman, the 2004 Will Ferrell comedy set in San Diego. The net proceeds will go to the non-profit organization Feeding San Diego, an organization for hunger relief and food rescue, which is part of the national network of food banks Feeding America.

Screenings at the newly named Petco Park Drive-In will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. in the Lexus parking lot of the stadium. Doors will open an hour before each screening, with vehicles entering the Tailgate lot on Imperial Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets. Cars will be escorted to the Lexus parking lot in groups of approximately 15.

The parking lot will have three different viewing areas, each with a separate screen. Audio will be available through an FM signal that can be tuned to the radio of each vehicle. Attendance will be limited to 250 people per screen. There is no limit of people in each vehicle, according to a representative of the Parents.

To ensure proper social distancing, there will be an empty parking spot – a distance of approximately nine feet – between each car. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles during screenings and it is recommended that moviegoers use the bathroom before arriving at screenings. Private security and local police will be present to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m. at Padres.com/drivein for Padres Season Pass holders. The rest of the tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $ 45 per car for preferential parking and $ 35 for general parking. Each ticket includes a parking spot, two bottles of water, two candies (of an unknown type), and a Padres hat. These items will be placed in the trunk or back seat of each vehicle, to avoid direct physical contact.

If attendance is large, more movie events may be held at Petco Park Drive-In, according to a Parent representative. It remains to be seen if more parks in the Major League Baseball will host drive-ins this summer. Due to the coronavirus, no matches have been played this season yet.

Meanwhile, the Padres will hold a drive-in for the Grammy-winning San Diego band Switchfoot on June 7. The group of five men will perform in the same Petco Park parking lot that will be used for the Anchorman screenings on June 6.

“Using our stadium and surroundings as a way to help fight hunger in our community during these difficult times is something we are honored to do,” Peers President of Business Operations Erik Greupner said in a statement.

“By hosting these movie and concert screenings, we hope to give Sandieguinos a unique entertainment experience in the safe and comfortable confines of their own vehicle, while raising funds for a large organization, Feeding San Diego.”