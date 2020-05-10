Triple A followed a rigorous sanitary protocol before, during and after each of the 4 functions where the Fight Fighter Tournament And that this Saturday I reach their final meetings With more than 46,000 people simultaneously, surpassing the numbers of the previous episodes and with the fourth trending topic on consecutive Twitter.

Dynasty maintains supremacy in the Minis

The Mini Champion from Triple A Dynasty I confirm because it is the benchmark of the mini division, this time he had to face Laredo Boy in the final of Lucha Fighter in a fight in which the latter dominated much of the match but Dynasty demonstrated his trade and experience, to stay with the triumph through of a cast from the second rope and an Olympic bridge that kept his opponent on flat backs and with which the referee counted the 3 rigor and that made Dynasty the first Mini Fighter Fighting Champion.

Lady Shani continues to consolidate

The women’s final between Lady shani and Ivy, was one of the most awaited fights by the public, who were not disappointed, thanks to the dedication of both fighters. The Ivy strongly punished Lady Shani, who responded with an impressive key. Precisely with the key known as the crosspiece, Lady Shani surrendered to the Mercenary Queen, and became the champion of Fight Fighter and these were her words.

«I came to the fight to do great things. Lucha Libre Trilpe A is my home, I miss all my fans and I recognize the quality of La Hiedra, we both had a great meeting ».

Pentagón Jr. Champion

To reach the final meeting of the men’s division, 2 previous matches had to be played, on the one hand Chessman he was defeated by Psycho clown thanks to a red code that the Ring Psycho applied to the Red Light Assassin and in the other duel THE. Park failed to achieve its goal of advancing Pentagon Jr. despite the fact that in most of the fight he received help from the referee Piero and at the end after exchanging fouls the Fight Brother managed to win.

In the final fight, the winners faced an alternate domain, at times it seemed that either Psycho Clown or Pentagón Jr. could win, but after exchanging punishments, Totally Payaso received a strong lever with his right arm that he had already resented, followed by the Fear Factor. for Zero Fear to become the Fighting Fighting Champion.

