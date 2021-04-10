Peta Sergeant will be the regular character Nyxly in season 6 of Supergirl

The sixth and final season of the series “Supergirl”, which has already begun its broadcast on The CW network and this week broadcast its sixth chapter, adds a new face to its cast. The Deadline media reports that the actress Peta sergeant joins the cast of the series as a regular character, that is, we will see her quite often within the Kryptonian series.

Sergeant will be an important piece in the series in the role of Nyxly, a character described as “a flamboyant and good-natured imp from the fifth dimension, wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and motivated by a tragic story. She helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of Nyxly’s emotional pain, it helps her reclaim her own power. “

No more details have been given about the character or history of Nyxly and it is not known in which episode she will appear for the first time, although at the moment in which the series and the description of the next chapter are, she will very possibly make an appearance in the next episode.

Sergeant’s previous roles include Julia, Teddy’s ex-wife, on the “Snowfall” series, along with Francesca Correa on The CW’s “The Originals” and The Jabberwocky on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.” Most recently, Sergeant voiced Imperial Commander Terisa Kerrill in the video game “Star Wars: Squadrons.”

Recall that the premiere premiere of the sixth season of Supergirl concluded with Kara and her allies, also known as the Superfriends, preventing Lex Luthor from mentally controlling half of the population of Earth and ending all those who oppose him. However, over the course of the battle, Lex managed to trap Kara in the Phantom Zone. To the surprise of everyone around him, including Lex, he was subsequently able to convince a jury to exonerate him of his literal crimes against humanity, setting him on a collision course with his sister, Lena, for control of Luther Corp in what we will see in the next episode titled “Phantom Menaces”.

While trapped in the Phantom Zone, Kara was shocked to meet her father Zor-El, who had managed to survive the destruction of Argo City by entering the Zone, but with no apparent means of escape. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Brainiac-5 and the rest of the Superfriends discover that the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths have divided the Phantom Zone into numerous interdimensional prisons, something that will make it even more difficult for them to determine the exact location of Kara.

The full synopsis of this Tuesday’s episode is as follows:

BATTLE OF INTELLIGENCES – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (Jon Cryer) fight for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan and Emilio Ortega Aldrich (# 603).

Via information | Deadline