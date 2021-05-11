PETA calls a cow Kim Kardashian

Now a cow shares the name with the socialite, but it is not just any cow, the animal was rescued and now it will have a very different life from that of cattle that are used for milk production, which are subjected to painful processes for milk. extraction and cruelly separated from their calves.

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), based in India, announced that as part of the celebration of Mother’s Day it decided to name a mother cow that was rescued by the name of Kim by the celebrity Kim Kardashian, who has shown compassion for mothers of other species by eating a dairy-free diet, which she encourages among her family and her more than 200 million followers on social networks.

“PETA thanks Kim Kardashian for stepping into the future, which is vegan,” said PETA India Director Sachin Bangera.