Pet Adoption: PAM Receives 1,500 Applications for ‘Most Doggy’ Candidates

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexican Adoption Party (PAM) closed the campaign with 1,500 requests to give the dogs a new home, so with the election the refuge will give a new opportunity to the postulated canines.

‘Luis Miguel’, ‘Faith’, ‘Güera’, ‘Maxi’, ‘Aurora’, among other furry ones, will be mayors of a new home and will rule the hearts of a new family.

The PAM initiative was born from the idea of ​​Thanks Agency and Refugio San Gregorio in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, to encourage the adoption of 250 puppies that are in the shelter.

Since the PAM began its campaign, more than 50 calls have been received per day to give a new home to the dogs that were rescued from the street or from accidents.

Those people who at the moment cannot adopt one of these canines, but are interested in helping, can make donations in kind or monetary.

The real winners! The #PAM campaign ends, they received more than 1,500 adoption requests # ImagenNoticias with @YuririaSierra by @ImagenTVMex pic.twitter.com/Dvf08pBTf1 – imagenYuri (@imagenYuri) June 8, 2021

