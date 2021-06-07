Pessina replaces injured Sensi on Italy roster

06/07/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

Matteo pessina, Atalanta midfielder, replaced the injured on Monday Stefano sensi, from Inter Milan, on the list of the 26 summoned from Italy for the next European Championship.

Sensi had to withdraw from the tournament due to a muscle injury and the coach Roberto Mancini decided to re-fish Pessina to complete their list, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) reported in a statement.

Despite the fact that the deadline for communicating the lists ended on June 1, the teams can ask UEFA to replace an injured person before midnight on June 10, the day before the start of the tournament.

Sensi, a talented Inter midfielder, will remain in the Italy camp for treatment before saying goodbye to his teammates.

Italy will debut at the European Championship on June 11 against Turkey, followed by Switzerland and Wales. All three matches will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. This is the updated list for Italy:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore sirigu (Torino).

Defenses: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni di lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro florenzi (Paris Saint Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan cristante (Rome), Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Matteo pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).