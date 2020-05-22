May 22, 2020 | 2:10 pm

The peso gained ground against the dollar on Friday and posted its biggest weekly gain in more than 11 years, in line with a greater appetite for market risk in recent days.

In its weekly accumulation, the peso advanced 5.48% against the US currency, its biggest gain since April 2009, according to data from Banco de México (Banxico).

Compared to Thursday, the dollar ended at 22.7660 pesos in its interbank price, an appreciation of 0.43% of the Mexican currency, or one cent below the previous session.

With the advance of this Friday, the peso spun seven days of gains against the dollar.

Retail, the green ticket sells for 23.13 pesos at Citibanamex windows, 15 cents cheaper than yesterday and its lowest price since March 13.

In the week, the peso was buoyed by news about the development of vaccines against COVID-19, the reopening of the economy in various parts of the world, and the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) not to implement negative benchmark rates.

This Friday, the peso expanded its profits, after the publication of data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) that showed that biweekly inflation stood at 2.83%, with which it spun two fortnights upward.

The indicator is still below Banxico’s target rate, although it exceeded the 2.46% expected by analysts.

“In terms of annual inflation, the April figures may have been the lowest levels recorded during the year,” the brokerage firm Finamex said in a report. “We hope that the forward numbers continue to encourage Banco de México to maintain a cautious attitude in its cycle of monetary relaxation.”

However, the risk aversion of the markets increased, after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that Washington will take measures towards the new security law that Beijing wants to impose on Hong Kong.

“Because this legislation is very likely to be passed in the coming weeks and aims to limit population freedoms in that region, tensions with the West, including the United States, are expected to rise,” Banco Base said in a report.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China’s proposal and called it arbitrary and disastrous. The official said that Beijing’s decision could impact Washington’s policies regarding the territory.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell, amid fears that tensions would have an impact on fuel demand.

With information from .