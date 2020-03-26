Since October 28, 2008, the peso has not achieved such a high gain in a single day. It was the currency with the highest profit this day.

The peso registered the highest profit in one day since the 2008 financial crisis on Wednesday, when appreciating 3.95 percent and conclude the session at 23.9880 pesos per dollar in wholesale operations, underpinned by optimism in international markets for the launch of the United States tax stimulus package to counteract the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Since October 28, 2008, the national currency has not achieved such a high gain in a single day; on that date, the peso advanced 3.73 percent against the US currency, reveal indicators from Investing.com.

Despite today’s progress, the peso is also the currency with the highest accumulated losses so far this year, with a 26.94 percent drop.

The price of the dollar also decreased in bank branches, when sold at teller windows. Citibanamex at 24.31 pesos and buy at 23.38 pesos.

Banorte sold the green ticket to the public for 24.25 pesos and bought it for 22.80 pesos; Inbursa he sold the currency for 24.50 pesos and bought it for 23.50 pesos; BBVA México offered it for 24.33 pesos and acquired it for 23.08 pesos and Monex He sold the greenback for 24.18 pesos and bought it for 23.67 pesos.

The Mexican peso was the currency with the highest gain this day among the major currencies, followed by the Canadian dollar With an advance of 1.8 percent, the US dollar advanced 1.1 percent, the Brazilian real appreciated 1.0 percent and the Swiss franc did so by 0.6 percent.

In Wednesday’s session, gains in the capital market dominated globally.

In the United States, the main stock indexes closed the day with mixed results. The Nasdaq presented a contraction of 0.45 percent and was located at 7,384.30 points, while Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices advanced 2.39 and 1.15 percent, respectively, at levels of 21 thousand 200.55 and two thousand 475.56 units. (Ntx)