PESO GALLO TOURNAMENT, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the fight of Global Combat, Bantamweight Tournament, the function will take place in the Univision studios in Miami, Florida, today Saturday, May 29, 2o21.

The event marks the first eight-man one-night MMA tournament in the state of Florida, as well as the second of four stellar Global Combat events.

“The eight-man tournament is how I launched the UFC, and it is one of the ways that Combate has distinguished itself from other MMA organizations,” said Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Global. “Solo Combate does a one-night tournament, which is considered the most difficult event in sports. The challenge for athletes is not only the extraordinary physical challenge of three fights in one night, but also the incredible mental challenge of facing three different opponents in one night.

The eight-man tournament will be comprised of four fighters from Mexico and four fighters from the US.

Representing Mexico in the first group of the tournament, David “The Black Spartan” Martínez (3-1) from Coyoacán, CDMX will face Eduardo “El Pube” Alvarado Osuna (9-6) from Tijuana, BC, while the undefeated Ernesto “Stallion” Ibarra (5-0) from Ensenada, BC will fight Alan “Beche” Cantu (8-6) from Monterrey, NL

In the opposite group of the tournament, representing the United States, Manny Vázquez (12-3) of Elmwood Park, Ill. He will face Nohelin “Suave” Hernandez (10-4) of Gilroy, California, while Francisco “Cisco” Rivera, Jr. (12-7) of Buena Park, Calif. He will collide with Adam “The American Bully” Martinez (7-2) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

DATE:

May 29, 2021

SCHEDULE:

22:00 from Central Mexico,

22:00 for Colombia and Peru;

00:00 for Argentina and Chile.

STADIUM:

Univision Studios in Miami, Florida

