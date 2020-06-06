The national currency advanced due to the improvement of employment in the United States during May. The BMV reflects global optimism in the new stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mexican peso ended the first week of June with a profit of 60 cents, by closing the session on Friday at 21.6250 per interbank dollar, its best level since March 12.

At bank windows, the dollar was sold at retail in Banamex for 22.03 pesos, in BBVA in 22.88 in Banorte in 21.90, in Monex in 22.27, in CI Banco 21.70, in Inbursa at 22.30 and Intercam 21.86 pesos.

The country’s currency benefited from the improvement in employment in the United States during the month of May., which sparked a certain euphoria in the global financial markets, due to the expectation of an accelerated economic recovery, raising investors’ appetite for risky assets.

Nonfarm payroll in the United States reported the creation of 2 million 509 thousand jobs in May, observing in turn a decrease in the unemployment rate from 14.7% in April to 13.3%.

Another factor that underpinned the peso was the sharp rise in oil prices, after OPEC + reached an agreement to extend cuts to oil production by one month in June.

This allowed the price of the WTI to accumulate in the week an increase of 10.74%, trading at $ 39.3 per barrel, a level not seen since March 6. Brent closed the week with an advance of 19.19%, trading at $ 42.1 per barrel.

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) ended operations today with a strong profit of 2.84 percent, in line with the US stock results.

At the close of operations in the last session of the week, the main indicator of the local stock market, the S&P BMV IPC, concluded at 38,948.08 units, which meant an advance of one thousand 75.19 points.

According to the Market Closure report, Banco Base commented that in the local market, the profits were concentrated in the stations that have been most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, consistent with a behavior of purchase opportunity in a context of greater optimism globally.

He indicated that the stations that led the gains were Alsea, with 27.57 percent weekly; Asur, with 27.03 percent; Santander, with 25.24 percent and Cemex, with 23.05 percent weekly.

In this way, This Friday’s session, 125 stations operated on the BMV, of which 90 won, 28 lost and seven remained unchanged.

Among the stations with the highest profits were Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, with 14.05 percent and Gentera, with 10.87 percent; while the companies with the highest losses were Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, with 4.31 percent and Cadu Inmobiliaria, with 2.91 percent.

The volume operated this Friday was 291.2 million titles, for an amount of 10 thousand 477.2 million pesos.

While the FTSE BIVA of the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) finished at 799.06 units, with an advance of 22.94 points, that is, it gained 2.81 percent.

While in the United States, the three main Wall Street indicators closed with gains; the Dow Jones with 3.15 percent, the Nasdaq with 2.06 percent and the Standard & Poor’s 500 with 2.62 percent. (Ntx)