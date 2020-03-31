The Mexican peso is the most depreciated currency in the session. Oil prices plunged again by as much as 8 percent on Monday.

The Mexican peso depreciated on Monday struck by fears that the rapid spread of the coronavirus could lead to a deep global recession, as well as a greater perception of risk on the second economy in Latin America and its committed oil industry.

Oil prices plunged again by as much as 8 percent on Monday. Pressured by a collapse in international oil prices, the peso was quoted at 24.25 per dollar, down 4.07 percent, up from 23.30 on .’ benchmark price on Friday. Earlier it fell more than 5.2 percent to 24.55 units.

“The Mexican peso is the most depreciated currency in the session, indicative that there is a greater perception of risk with respect to Mexico,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

“There remains the risk that another agency will cut Pemex’s rating, which could generate capital outflows from the country and additional pressures to the rise of the exchange rate ”, he added.

Meanwhile, analysts said the downgrade by the S&P agency to Mexico’s credit rating and that of state oil company Pemex, announced on Thursday, continued to put pressure on the local currency, just as it did at the end of last week.

Fears grew in financial markets that the stagnation of economic activity could last for months because of the virus, which has infected 720,000 people and killed almost 34,000 around the world. Mexico has almost a thousand infected. (Rts)