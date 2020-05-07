May 7, 2020 | 9:25 am

The peso gains ground against the dollar, in line with the rise in oil prices and awaiting a meeting on trade between the United States and China, which increases the risk appetite of the markets.

At 9:00 a.m. (Mexico City time), the peso appreciates 1.17% against the dollar and the exchange rate is quoted at 24.0970 units per US currency, according to data from Bloomberg.

Retail, the dollar is sold at 24.52 pesos at Citibanamex windows, 15 cents cheaper than yesterday.

Oil prices rise due to news that China’s exports rose unexpectedly last month, Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise its prices and a decrease in production in the United States.

Risk appetite is also growing as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will hold a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss the progress of the agreement signed in January.

“(Investors are) on the lookout for a possible meeting between China and the United States in the coming days, after new statements from both countries about the phase 1 trade agreement,” Monex said in a note sent to clients.

Regarding economic data, the United States Department of Labor published data showing an increase of 3,169 million initial applications for unemployment insurance during the week ended May 1, bringing the figure to 33.5 million since mid-2015. March.

In local data, inflation spun two months with declines and stood at 2.15% in April, its lowest level since December 2015, thanks to a decrease in energy prices and some agricultural products, according to the Inegi.

“With the most recent headline inflation data of 2.15%, it is probable that Banco de México will cut its interest rate again by 50 basis points on May 14, as by year-end headline inflation could be below the 3% ”, indicates an analysis by Banco Base.

