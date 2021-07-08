Peschke and Krawietz go to the next phase of the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles tournament after winning in the round of 16

07/08/2021

On at 01:00 CEST

The czech Kveta Peschke, number 19 of the WTA and the German Kevin Krawietz, number 20 of the ATP won in the round of 16 of the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles because their opponents, the Americans Rajeev ram Y Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 12 of the ATP and number 15 of the ATP respectively could not be presented. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles, the quarterfinals.

Peschke and Krawietz will meet in the quarterfinals of the tournament with the Canadian players Gabriela dabrowski Y Mate Pavic today Thursday from 16:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 46 couples face off.