Pescaderías Coruñesas refuses to go with its 9% of Biosearch to the Kerry takeover bid

Related news

The support of the Biosearch board of directors for the opa made by Kerry Group cracks. The retail group Coruñesas fishmongers announced this Thursday his intention to “not accept the offer with the shares that he owns directly and indirectly. “And that his representative in the governing body of the listed company voted in favor of it.

The decision of Pescaderías Coruñesas, which he currently owns 9.01% of the capital of Biosearch, has been made public through inside information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The communication explains that this intention has been expressed “through” his director in the company, José Cerezuela.

The most significant thing about the case is that it is the same as yesterday he announced that he would sell his own shares to the Irish. A much more modest package of just 500 Biosearch shares for which he was willing to accept the 2.2 euros per share raised by the Kerry group through its Iberian subsidiary.

Block approval

This was made clear in the mandatory valuation report that the Biosearch board of directors made public the day before yesterday. However, the communication sent to the supervisor this Thursday warns that the chain of fishmongers “reserves the right to review said intention during the period of acceptance of the offer, in which case it would be communicated to the market through the corresponding announcement before the end of the acceptance period “.

On Tuesday, Biosearch advisors gave their block approval to the takeover bid from Kerry Group. Unanimously, the five members of the council, including Cerezuela, endorsed the assess the offer “positively” and, in addition, go to it with the shares they own.

In accordance with Spanish law, the board of directors of a shadow company has the obligation to express its opinion in this regard within the first ten days in which the period of voluntary adherence to the offer is open. This period began to run on May 31 for Biosearch and will last until June 29, the date until which Pescaderías Coruñesas could change its mind and proceed to the vein.

Bag exclusion

The price offered by Kerry translates into an eventual maximum outlay of 126.93 million euros to gain full control. However, the operation I would get ahead with the acceptance of 50% of capital, which is the minimum to which the offer has been subject.

The CNMV gave the green light to Kerry’s offer on May 27, considering that the consideration offered “is considered sufficiently justified” in accordance with current legislation. Within this speech, the CNMV stated that “it has taken into account in this regard that the offer price is not less than the greater of the fair price and the one that results from taking into account and with justification of their respective relevance the methods contained in the valuation report presented by the offeror “.

Kerry Group has indicated that if it reaches the threshold of 90% of voting capital will require the forced sale of the shares that escape its control once the term of voluntary acceptance of the takeover bid has ended. In any case, if the Irish reaches at least 75% of the capital, will promote an exclusion bid for Biosearch shares.