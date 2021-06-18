PES recovers your Twitter account

MEXICO CITY.

The Encuentro Solidario Party reports that it has regained control of its Twitter account @PESNacionalMX. We regret the events of yesterday that we consider a lack of respect for our institution. We will always say what we think, as well as continue to be respectful of those who disagree with us.

We will continue to seek reconciliation among Mexicans to make a country where the culture of peace prevails. It is time to end political polarization and seek dialogue that helps us build a civilized society without anyone renouncing their convictions. The way is dialogue.

Finally, we inform that we will continue with the legal process against who or who violated our social networks. We reiterate that the alleged debt to the Community Manager is not attributable to the PES, but to the provider with whom there is no debt.

We thank our militants and supporters for their trust and we will continue in the social and political struggle for the transformation of Mexico.

AMU