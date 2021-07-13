Pervis Estupiñán, defender of Villarreal and the Ecuadorian National Team, was the player with the most infractions in the Copa América

The Copa América once again had the Argentine National Team as the owner of the title after 28 years of drought. With the tournament finished, we stopped to analyze each of the final statistics that the competition left and we observed that there was a leader in terms of infractions.

It was not the best performance of the Ecuador selection in the America’s Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s team left the tournament with no victories to its name and accumulated three draws and two losses throughout the competition. Within that structure, who could not be regular and show the expected level was his left back.

Pervis Estupiñán He was the player with the most infractions committed (19) in the Copa América. Beyond being important in attack in some games, he was rarely able to properly culminate a dangerous play or provide security when defending. The numerical superiority of the rivals in attack often forced him to make fouls and that led to him widely leading the statistics.

Stupiñán against Messi in the quarterfinals. Photo: .

Pervis Estupiñán in the Copa América:

– 5 games played.

– 8 interceptions.

– 149 accurate passes.

– 19 offenses committed.

– 2 reprimands.

It is clear that the Villarreal player has great conditions to be a figure in his club and in his national team, but it is also true that so far he has not shown his best version. The Ecuadorian people are still waiting for that Estupiñán that they see in European football to get that ticket again to the next World Cup in Qatar. So far, Alfaro’s team has enough to do so because of its position in the Qualifiers.