The Peruvian authorities indicated that this occurred due to the misinformation that has been generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Web Writing

The National and Forest Service of Wild Fauna of Peru reported that a lot of bats they died burned after residents burned them for fear of getting COVID-19.

The events occurred in the province of Santa Cruz, in Peru, as reported by local authorities.

SEFOR personnel indicated that 200 specimens of this species could be rescued from the incident, later they were protected and released in a distant cavern.

For his part, Jessica Gálvez-Durand Besnard, director of Sustainable Management of Wildlife Heritage SEFOR expressed that this species (bats) have an important role in nature, so they must be cared for.

Finally. He made an attentive call to the villagers not to attack the animals and that if they want to drive them away, only a little light will suffice.