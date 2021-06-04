Peruvians in New York between hope and disappointment before presidential elections in their country



Juan Álvarez, a Peruvian living in New York, declares himself pessimistic about the future of his country after presidential elections

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

This Sunday Peruvians will elect the future President who will take the reins of the South American country for the next five years, in elections where the leftist leader will face off, Pedro Castillo and right-wing politics, Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. And in New York City, immigrants from the Inca country, which is in a clear political polarization, cannot hide the division that reigns between them when it comes to talking about the outlook that is looming for their nation.

Even if the Peruvians of the Big Apple coincide in their wishes for the country to walk on a better path, where it will face the harsh COVID crisis, that has put on the table years of problems related to poverty, unemployment, education, crime, corruption and above all political instability, despair seems to rule a vast majority.

So it is declared Juan Alvarez, a young Peruvian who works in a restaurant, who assures that the two political options that will be playing the presidential pass at the polls are equally “bad” for the country, but from different extremes.

“I really don’t see that we are facing good options for Peru and whoever wins, things will continue the same. They will always be the same, because there is theft and corruption, and as long as the corruption is not uprooted, the country will be in bad shape, “said the native of Callao.

The South American assured that what causes him the most sadness about Peru’s political future is that there are no real leaders committed to transforming their country, but more of the same.

“For me the two of them (Keiko Fujmori and Pedro Castillo) are the same. On the one hand there is corruption and both promise and promise and those who end up suffering are those of the people, because there is no honest leader who carries their homeland in his heart, but they only look to themselves, “added the young man.

Jose MontalboBorn in Lima, he openly said that he will give Castillo his vote, but he did not defend his behavior as an act of full confidence towards the leftist politician, but rather he claimed to do so because the other option seems to him “a worse evil.”

“They are both people who do not serve, but I would never give a vote to a corrupt woman like Keiko, who is from the current of dirty politics, and the first thing she wants to do is remove and clean her father, who is a right-wing criminal who has committed many human rights violations. ”Said the father of the family. “I vote for Castillo in the hope that there is something new, but with the pessimism of knowing that everything will surely remain the same.”

Victoria Murichi, from the organization Riquezas Andinas y Peruanas, did not want to mention with whom he sees a better future for Peru, but in an optimistic tone, he called for whoever assumes power to give stability and better conditions to the common people.

“I hope for the best as a Peruvian. The truth is, I hope it turns out to be something positive, and I want these elections to be free and to generate real expressions that lead the country to a well-being, where they also work for basic rights, childhood and that there are improvements ”, commented the cultural leader.

The Peruvian Consul in New York, Marita Landaveri called on his compatriots to actively participate in this Sunday’s elections, going to the polls, to vote, provided they are registered and have an original ID.

“I make a special call for you to join us that day. As I say, it is an electoral party. Our elections are every 5 years, and it is important that everyone who can come that day. It does not matter if they have not participated in April, or if they have previous fines. That does not prevent them from voting, but they do have to have the original ID, “said the consular official, recalling that the voting They will be in Brooklyn, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The Peruvian Consul added that they will have strict biosafety measures, due to to the COVID pandemic.

Where and how can Peruvians residing in NY vote?