Peruvians in Miami protest what they consider to be electoral “fraud” – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Dozens of Peruvians gathered this Sunday in the city of Miami Beach to protest against what they consider to be electoral “fraud” in their country and the leftist presidential candidate, Pedro Castillo, and to request the Government of their country that “all “the votes are counted.

With shouts of “democracy yes, communism no” and many of them dressed in the jersey of the national soccer team, the Peruvians gathered in a corner near the Miami Beach Convention Center on the week of the presidential elections in his country with no official results in sight.

Carrying a sign that said “don’t let them steal the future of Peru from us,” Catalina Ferradas told . that she joined the protest in defense of democracy and against the “pencil party”, referring to Castillo’s Free Party .

Sara Cahuachihuachi, who was accompanying her, assured that the communists are going to “destroy” Peru “just as (they have done in) the other countries” of South America.

For now, the recount leaves Castillo as the candidate with the most votes, but it is unknown when the electoral court will enact the winner, while his right-wing opponent, Keiko Fujimori, has asked to annul nearly 200,000 votes and calls for alleged “table fraud. “.

“The elections are not complying with what they should abide by because democracy is being able to assert the rights of the people and when there is a fraud that is not seen, and logically we do not support communism,” said Lucy P. Cáceres.

He stressed that they demand the electoral organizations the “television” count and that everyone’s vote counts.

“We are defending democracy. Not because we are far away, we do not care about democracy,” said Patricia Vilchez. “I accept (a winner) if everything is in order and the votes count, but please let democracy prevail,” he added.

The Peruvian woman urged the National Elections Office (ONPE) and the National Electoral Jury (JNE) to “make the true vote prevail.”

With 99.935% of the votes counted, Castillo gets 49,420 votes ahead of Fujimori.

The count goes on for a week now, although since last Monday it is clear that the advantage of the rural teacher over the daughter and political heir of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is irrecoverable.

Meanwhile, no international electoral observation body, including the Organization of American States (OAS), has detected irregularities.

However, for the Fujimoristas, things such as inconsistencies in the signatures of the members of the polling stations, the fact that they have not received any vote in some of them or that presidents and members of some schools have been relatives are a sign of “fraud.”