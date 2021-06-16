Peruvians in Miami protest the election result – Telemundo Miami (51)

To the shout of “listen, Peru, Miami is with you”, Peruvians residing in South Florida demonstrated to express themselves about the situation in the South American country after the last elections.

“Not because I’m here, I’m going to be calm,” says a Peruvian.

That is why they took to the streets with posters and slogans.

“Because the homeland defends itself with everything, it defends itself, and that is why all these Peruvians are here to defend our country.”

More than a week before the second electoral round in Peru, this Tuesday the vote counting concluded. The leftist candidate Pedro Castillo obtained 50.12 percent and narrowly beat his rival, Keiko Fujimori.

Eduardo Gamarra, FIU professor of politics and international relations, says:

“The fact is that in Peru, in the 2016 elections, the winner just beat Keiko Fujimori by a margin of the same size. That is, this result is not unusual.

“I am Cuban, and what I want to let you know is not to be fooled. Down with communism, that’s why we are here ”, says a protester.

Marches like this have been held in other cities in the United States and around the world, with a clear message for the international community.

Let them pay close attention to the issue of challenges, because unfortunately even the dead have come out to vote.

And they do not trust the transparency of the elections. Fujimori’s own party calls for the cancellation of more than 200,000 votes, while the leftist candidate accuses them of plotting a coup.

“International observers have not given a report suggesting fraud. Those of Mrs. Fujimori’s campaign already have a number of facts to document the fraud, according to them. In the end we will have to see who is right ”, says Gamarra.

Meanwhile from the diaspora they will continue to raise their voices.

“We are fighting for the children, for the youth and the elderly of our country,” says a protester.