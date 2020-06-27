After passing covid-19 tests, players from first division clubs in Peru began their closed-door training on Saturday to resume the tournament in July after more than three months of paralysis due to the pandemic.

« This Saturday afternoon, Alianza Universidad de Huánuco will be the first team to start individual work in the first training phase, » the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement.

Before its first practices, « the huanuqueño establishment will pass serological tests to rule out the covid-19, » said the sports institution.

The team of 30 players from Alianza Universidad was the first team to start training at a private club in the Cieneguilla district of Lima, which had previously been conditioned and disinfected.

« Players in groups of three made up of defenses, midfielders and forwards will carry out the practices respecting the biosafety protocols, » club press chief Favio Herrera told ..

« We have to respect the Federation’s protocols and avoid crowds at work, » said Herrera.

– Lima, venue of the tournament –

Under the technical direction of Rony Revollar, the leader of the Apertura tournament, Alianza Universidad has been concentrating in Lima since June 15 because the Peruvian capital will host the matches of the tournament.

Under the baton of Argentina’s Carlos Bustos, Melgar from Arequipa will begin his training sessions behind closed doors on Monday at the Mariano Melgar stadium in the city of Arequipa, in southern Peru.

« The training will be in groups and respecting the protocols, » Arturo Arana, the institution’s press coordinator, told ..

For his part, César Vallejo de Trujillo announced on his social networks that his practices will begin next week.

« The team will return to training next week, after the approval of our protocol for the resumption of sports activities, » says the club’s Twitter.

The FPF announced on June 18 that the campuses of the 20 clubs in League 1 (upper division), would pass molecular tests to rule out the new coronavirus as part of the mandatory health protocol for the return of football activities.

The FPF and the Liga1 clubs agreed to resume the Opening on July 31 without an audience, if by that date the national quarantine for the coronavirus has ended.

The agreement reached by both parties on June 8 foresees that the rest of the tournament will be played in Lima, to avoid travel and risk of contagion.

Peru suspended its championship when six Apertura dates had been played, in the second week of March, after the government decreed national confinement and a nightly curfew.

Peru will end a national quarantine of more than 100 days on Tuesday, but will maintain border closures and mandatory confinement in the seven regions most affected by the pandemic.

Although the quarantine is lifted in Lima, the health authorities must give their consent to resume football on the date agreed by the FPF and clubs.

The Clausura will also be played in Lima, but unlike the Apertura where all the teams face each other, in this case they will be divided into two groups of 10 teams each.

The plan contemplates three phases of training, with a minimum duration of seven days for each one and began from the second half of June.

Among other measures arranged for training, it is indicated that if a player with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 ° C is identified, this will be evaluated by the club doctor and will not participate in the practice.

Players must come with masks to training, the use of which is mandatory in Peru. However, they dispense with it during exercises and play.

Peru, one of the countries in South America most affected by the coronavirus, surpassed 270,000 cases on Friday and the dead number 8,939, according to the Ministry of Health.

