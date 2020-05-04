Updated on 05/03/2020 at 21:01

The suspension of Peruvian soccer due to the covid-19 pandemic mainly affects most teams in League 2 and the Peru Cup, which are experiencing great uncertainty after the alteration of their plans for the new coronavirus.

This delicate situation has caused many players of national promotion to be forced to generate income in another way, such as Emerson Cotrina Chávez, who played the Finals of the Peru Cup with Sport Chavelines last year and now manages in the wholesale market of Trujillo.

“As everyone knows, soccer was suspended by the coronavirus and we must work on everything now. Thank goodness I’m selling at a wholesale market stall. For example, on Saturday a relative brought me watermelons and I sold them too, “said the midfielder, showing a good attitude in the midst of the health emergency facing the country.

The former member of Universitario Trujillo, Juventud Bellavista, Sport Vallejo, Deportivo El Inca and Carlos A. Mannucci, with a long history in ‘male football’, is one of the footballers harmed by the complicated reality of the Peruvian promotion teams, who are at serious risk.

Cotrina, who was part of the team of Sport Chavelines that earned the right to dispute League 2 in 2020, hopes that his situation will be resolved in the coming weeks, once it is confirmed when he could be remunerated again for his work within the courts.

Sport Chavelines, in response to the crisis, announced that the players in their professional team and in the Peru Cup will receive a monthly voluntary bonus until the tournaments resume, with the intention of somewhat alleviating the family basket of their employees.

Coopsol, another League 2 team, terminated the contracts of its entire squad because, it argues, it cannot pay wages while football is suspended by the pandemic, but promised to rehire players and coaches if the tournament is finally played.

