Peruvian selection Ricardo Gareca call the alternatives against Colombia selection | National teams

The Qualifiers resume, the need to add points is there, as the calendar advances and the points end on the road to Qatar. In the case of Selection of Peru it is essential, they need to get out of the ninth box, the product of three defeats and a single draw. The games progress and the chance to go to the World Cup can be a dream. The approach of Ricardo Gareca has been maintained, varying depending on the circumstance.

However, on most occasions, it maintains a clear and expressed idea, even from the schematic. In the four knockout games, it has varied between 4-2-3-1, 4-1-4-1 and 4-3-3, maintaining the defensive line as a main base, among these, Abram, Trauco stand out. , Santamaría, Araujo and Advíncula, of these five, that back part has come out from the way of standing on the court.

The good foot is one of the characteristics of Gareca’s painting, which in possession, goes hand in hand with his rivals. However, they have failed to translate that into options. But when they have found themselves with adverse possession, case against Brazil and Paraguay, they managed to do damage, having only 34% and 40% of possession respectively. In other words, Peru with the ball is hard to do more damage, elaborates more, but does not attack as much, on the contrary, without it, it is usually a more aggressive cast from the offensive aspect.

Taking into account that Gareca and Rueda already collided in this Eliminatory, when the Valle del Cauca was in command of Chile (a 2-0 win for the Austral), some novelties could be presented in Peru’s tactical approach. It is the second most beaten goal so far on the road to Qatar with 10 goals in four games.

From a line of five all the way back to a double four, which he has rarely used. The need is partly and partly, Colombia needs a victory to get on track in the Qualifiers, but Gareca is aware and knows what Reinaldo Rueda can come up with from the point of view of the team.