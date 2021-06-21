Peruvian pride: Peru dominated Colombia and comes to life in the Copa América



Peru was more than Colombia in the field of Goiás.

Photo: Evaristo Sa / . / .

The group B of the Copa América is red hot: Peru, who arrived at a bad time for his appointment against Colombia, managed to give a show of pride to stay with the victory (1-2) and immediately enter the fight for a place at the quarter finals of the tournament.

Obviously it was not an easy game for Ricardo Gareca’s team, who two weeks ago was thrashed by the same rival in Lima (0-3), on date seven of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

But from the beginning the approach showed us that Peru was looking for a win, one that was very necessary after losing to Brazil in the debut (0-4).

Sergio Pena He opened the account after taking advantage of a rebound from the post. With Ospina practically beaten, the Emmen de la Eredivisie midfielder did not fail in his definition. 0-1 to 17 ′.

Gooooooooooooal from Peru! 🔥 Peña ends up scoring after a rebound off Ospina’s post. Inca goal! 😎 🇨🇴 0-1 🇵🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/D8hxNAL4dC pic.twitter.com/72tz2XnnTy – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 21, 2021

Colombia, without much effort, got the tie thanks to a penalty made by Miguel Borja. He converted it himself, deceiving Pedro Gallese. Match tied from minute 53.

Gooooooooooool from Colombia! 😎 Borja does not miss his shot and puts the tie for the coffee growers. 🔥 🇨🇴 1-1 🇵🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/D8hxNAL4dC pic.twitter.com/ZeZQA5fDws – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 21, 2021

It seemed that 1-1 would change the development of the game. That Colombia would turn to the attack. That was the intention of Reinaldo Rueda, who admitted Luis Muriel minutes after the tie.

But Peru did not deliver the ball, on the contrary, they kept fighting. And he quickly found his prize: a corner generated a Yerry Mina’s own goal. 2-1 Peru at 64 ′.

Gooooooooooal from Peru! 🔥 Yerry Mina hits the ball with her stomach and enters Ospina’s frame. The Incas are winning it! 😎 🇨🇴 1-2 🇵🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/D8hxNAL4dC pic.twitter.com/6nnjfDl9vM – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 21, 2021

The “Blanquirroja” knew how to control the game, without falling into panic and executing the reflex action to take care of the advantage. Nor did he generate much more in attack. But he did the most important thing: cancel each Colombian attempt, which became even more diluted with the passage of time – and the arrival of fatigue.

Colombia finished the day in second place in the group, with four points from three games. The victory placed Peru in third place, with three points.

The last two games in the group stage will be final for Peru: they will face Ecuador (6/23) and Venezuela (6/27), teams with which they will dispute a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

Colombia has not qualified, but certainly having four points is a good cushion. However, nothing is defined in the group beyond the classification of Brazil, precisely their last rival in the group stage.