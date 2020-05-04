Updated on 05/04/2020 at 16:43

Paolo Hurtado is the first footballer of the Peruvian Selection that resumes its activities after the paralysis of soccer due to the spread of the coronavirus in the world. This morning, Konyaspor returned to the fields to carry out work of ease and archery, respecting the distance and security measures established by the authorities.

The ‘Caballito’ was one of those who were present at the work day, the same one that did not demand much from the squad due to what they went through in recent weeks, which could cause injuries.

Paolo Hurtado He hopes to continue recovering and add minutes once the tournament restarts, to have more chances of being considered in a new call for the Peruvian Selection when everything is normal.

The restart of South American football could take place this year and the Peruvian National Team will meet in September

The Peruvian Selection could return to the ring next September, after CONMEBOL announced that FIFA approved that this competition be held in September 2020. Of course, all participants must comply with a strict requirement to avoid the spread of coronavirus among delegations . With respect to America Cup, the largest entity in South American football confirmed the dates on which it will take place, indicating that it will take place between June and July 2021.

Meanwhile, the selected Peruvians continue their training and the Peruvian Football Federation He assured that they maintain active communication with all the players and the technical command headed by Ricardo Gareca.

