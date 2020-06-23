In the image, the leader and founder of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzmán (c), attends an audience. . / Ernesto Arias / Archive

Lima, Jun 23 . .- A Peruvian court on Tuesday rejected a habeas corpus petition that asked that the leader and founder of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzmán, be released from prison due to the risk of catching COVID-19 in prison. .

The habeas corpus was declared unfounded by the Lima Permanent Criminal Court, which considered that the prison conditions of Guzmán, who is 85 years old, do not represent a risk to his health, according to the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice.

GUARANTEE TO HEALTH AND LIFE

The court noted that « on the contrary, the inmate’s health and life are guaranteed » in the Callao Naval Base prison, where Guzmán is serving a life sentence.

He added that the National Penitentiary Institute (Inpe) reported that the leader of the Shining Path would be complying with the mandatory social isolation in prison, where he has a personal cell, sanitary conditions, an individual patio and receives permanent medical attention for his previous ailments.

At the Callao Naval Base there are only 10 inmates, among them Vladimiro Montesinos, the former adviser to the Alberto Fujimori regime (1990-2000).

REFUSAL OF HOME ARREST

The court also emphasized that the request to vary the prison for house arrest « does not have the slightest analysis », since the Peruvian laws establish that this measure « does not proceed before a conviction. »

« Therefore, the request is not viable or protected via the constitutional process of habeas corpus, for being sentenced to life imprisonment due to the nature of the crime and its seriousness, the proven guilt of the favored person and the severity of the sentence do not allow grant him freedom to establish the situation of house arrest, « he concluded.

The appeal was accepted for processing on May 27, after Guzmán’s lawyer, Alfredo Crespo, indicated that there was a « certain and imminent threat » to the right to life and health of his client, since it was rejected in first instance last March 24.

APPEAL BEFORE THE IACHR

Crespo also filed a request for a precautionary measure on April 9 with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), arguing that Guzmán’s life and health would be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru. .

However, the Human Rights Commission (Comisedh) replied that the health of the Sendero leader « is not at risk » and urged the international body « not to be fooled by decontextualized arguments that are unrelated to reality. »

The Comisedh recalled that Guzmán and his main lieutenants were sentenced on October 13, 2006 to life in prison for the attacks and murders committed by Sendero Luminoso.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR) considered in its final report in 2003 that this Maoist ideology group was the main responsible for the almost 70,000 victims left by the internal armed conflict that devastated Peru between 1980 and 2000.