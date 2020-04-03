The Peruvian government announced this Friday that it will guarantee new bank loans to 350,000 companies, for a global amount of up to $ 8.5 billion, so that they can pay workers and suppliers after the coronavirus emergency.

“This legislative decree that we have approved today (…) what it does is grant credit guarantees up to the sum of 30,000 million soles”, 8,500 million dollars, for some 350,000 companies, of which 314,000 have fewer than 10 workers, said President Martín Vizcarra when announcing the measure.

This guarantee can reach the equivalent of 12 points of GDP, according to the authorities.

This program is an “extraordinary response to an extraordinary situation,” said Vizcarra, who also announced that it will be mandatory for people to wear masks when they go out.

This initiative called “Reactiva Perú” was designed by the government and the Central Bank in order to prevent the “payment chain” from breaking, which would be “extremely serious for the economy and for all workers,” Vizcarra said in a virtual press conference.

“We have to give a loan that goes to private banks, with the Central Reserve Bank, with the guarantee of the Peruvian state so that these 350,000 companies” can overcome “this difficult moment,” the president justified.

Vizcarra imposed domestic isolation on March 16 at the national level and a night curfew to try to slow down the advance of the pandemic, which has affected all activities in the country, whose economy has been one of the most dynamic in Latin America in the last decade.

“If we get companies to continue working and functioning, we can … improve our economy and gradually return to this normality that we all expect,” he said.

For her part, the Minister of Economy and Finance, María Antonieta Alva, explained that companies will have a 12-month grace period and must pay the loan in 36 months. The mechanism applies only to new credits under this framework.

In addition, Alva said that companies linked to the financial system will not be eligible, and clarified that those that join the program will not be able to distribute profits during the term of the loan.

The government began to distribute a bond of 380 soles ($ 110) to thousands of families and authorized the withdrawal of up to 2,000 soles ($ 570) from each member of the private pension funds.

Since Friday, Peru has reinforced the circulation restrictions due to the coronavirus by prohibiting men and women from going out together, each gender having to alternate their daily departure.

So far 1,595 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, with 61 deaths.