Peruvian financial markets, on the rise against adjusted electoral results

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) –

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) – Peru’s financial markets appeared to rise slightly on Monday, as the second round of the weekend’s presidential elections between socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori had yet to be defined in a tally. adjusted of the votes.

The final result may not be known for days, but Peru’s currency and bonds have suffered since Castillo scored a surprise first-round victory in April, with promises of greater state control of the mining and energy industries. and telecommunications of the country.

“If Castillo is confirmed as president-elect, we believe that the central bank would be on trial with regime change, probably facing capital flight following the election result,” JPMorgan said in an analysis note.

“If the candidate for the continuity of the regime (Keiko) Fujimori ends up winning (…) we hope that financial conditions will normalize despite the political challenges that lie ahead in a highly polarized society scenario.”

The latest results from the electoral agency ONPE showed Fujimori with 50.5% and Castillo around 49.5%, with around 90% of the votes counted and the gap is narrowing with votes that are expected to be rural, favoring the leftist candidate.

The country’s small selection of euro-denominated government bonds saw their prices rise in European trading, but most investors expected the reopening of the currency market and dollar-denominated bonds, much larger in proportion.

The election comes after a turbulent year in Peru. The Andean nation has been through three presidents since the end of 2020, has the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 in the world, and experienced its worst economic crisis in three decades.

Fujimori, a 46-year-old woman who has tried to become president twice before, has vowed to follow the free market model and maintain economic stability at the world’s second largest copper producer.

Castillo, the son of peasants, promised to rewrite the constitution to strengthen the role of the state, take more of the profits from mining companies and nationalize key industries.

The sun has fallen about 6% against the US dollar since April as uncertainty has mounted.

“Whoever wins, Peru is probably not going to have a great next five years,” Federico Kaune, senior global portfolio manager for emerging markets at UBS Asset Management, said ahead of the election, referring to the fact that the country will remain deeply divided. in political terms.

“Peru is an investment-grade country, so if something goes wrong, it could give us a rather unpleasant surprise,” adding that some of Castillo’s views on state involvement in the economy were similar in some respects to those of from Venezuela or Bolivia.

Gustavo Medeiros, deputy director of research at emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group, said: “Keiko would be the candidate where you would have the most visibility in terms of her policies.”

“He has promised a lot of fiscal transfers and a lot of more heterodox policies than you would expect from a center-right candidate,” he added.

Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London