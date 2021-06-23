Peruvian currency falls to an all-time low due to electoral uncertainty and expectation by Fed

LIMA, Jun 22 (.) – The Peruvian currency closed Tuesday at a new record low, awaiting the official announcement of the winner of the presidential election in Peru and awaiting testimony from the head of the US Federal Reserve.

* The Peruvian sol fell 0.66% to 3,979 / 3,980 units per dollar, despite the intervention of the Central Bank that sold about 150 million dollars during the day, at an average exchange rate of 3.9770 soles, in seeks to reduce the volatility of the exchange rate in the local market.

* In the vote count and by a narrow margin, the socialist Pedro Castillo won the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, but the electoral jury must resolve requests for the annulment of votes to officially declare the winner of the presidential elections on June 6.

