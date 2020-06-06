Lima Peru

A Peruvian appeals court confirmed this Friday the rejection of the octogenarian’s release ex-president Alberto Fujimori, whose children alleged that they were at risk of contracting the coronavirus in prison.

“The demand for habeas corpus made by Sachie and Hiro Fujimori (two sons of the former governor) in favor of the sentenced inmate Alberto Fujimori, is declared unfounded,” according to the court ruling, which ratified a first instance ruling issued by Judge Adriana Zulueta on May 12.

The appeal alleged that the prison service violated Fujimori’s “right to health, life and personal integrity” by keeping him in prison.

The Second Criminal Chamber for Inmates in Jail declared this argument unfounded, considering that “the Barbadillo prison has conditions that do not allow it to be compared to prisons where there is overcrowding.”

The 81-year-old former president of Japanese ancestry is the only inmate at the Barbadillo police base, so there is no chance of contagion, as in Peru’s highly overcrowded prisons.

Fujimori (1990-2000) was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres, in which 25 people were killed by an Army death squad.

Both massacres took place under his government, in the framework of the war against the Maoist guerilla in Shining Path.

The former ruler has recurrent respiratory and neurological problems (facial paralysis) and hypertension, and has been taken to a private hospital on several occasions.

Hiro and Sachie, children of the former president who have not dabbled in politics, had filed a habeas corpus asking that their father be released, claiming that his age and health problems made him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The Peruvian government had already denied on April 14 that Fujimori was at risk of contracting the coronavirus in prison.

The exmandatario enjoyed of a short period of freedom between the end of 2017 and October 2018, by virtue of a controversial pardon that the justice revoked.

Kuczynski grants humanitarian pardon to former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori

The former president’s eldest daughter, opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, he was released from prison on May 4 after three months in preventive prison for the scandal of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, but it will continue under investigation.

Peru on Thursday exceeded 5,000 deaths from coronavirus, which has infected more than 183,000 people in the country, according to the official balance.