LIMA, Apr 3 (.) – Peru’s Congress passed a law Friday night that allows up to 25% of the private pension fund to be withdrawn in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus, a move the government claims could crack the economy.

The law, proposed by legislators from different political benches in a fragmented Congress, was approved by 107 votes in favor and 4 against after a five-hour debate.

According to the Congress, recently elected to replace the one that was dissolved by President Martín Vizcarra, if all the affiliates withdraw the allowed percentage, the pension fund administrators would have to part with approximately 21,500 million soles (6,230 million dollars).

Congress must forward the law to President Vizcarra to decide whether to enact or revise the rule. According to the legislative initiative, the withdrawal of 25% of the pension funds has a cap for each member of 12,900 soles (about $ 3,740).

Vizcarra, who assumed the presidency two years ago after the resignation of his predecessor linked to a corruption case, has no partisan representation in the unicameral Congress.

The action of Congress against the Executive is a sign that it could put Vizcarra’s plans uphill, which must comply with the government period until July 2021.

The government had already enacted a law Wednesday that allows up to $ 580 to be withdrawn from the pension fund for each member who has not contributed in the past six months.

The Minister of the Economy, María Antonieta Alva, said this week that if the legislative initiative was approved, the pension funds would have to liquidate part of their investments in order to deliver them to the affiliates, putting the health of the financial system and the reactivation plan at risk. economic.

Alva stated that the sale of fixed or variable income securities of the funds in a context of recession would affect the price of sovereign bonds and interest rates; and it would make the cost of money more expensive at a time when the Government has launched a record stimulus of 12% of GDP to revive the country.

The approval of the law comes at a time when pension fund administrators are harshly criticized.

President Vizcarra himself has said that companies in the sector have had “abusive” behavior and that a comprehensive reform is required in search of fair pensions.

Four private pension fund companies operate in Peru, managing an equivalent of $ 49 billion, according to data from the regulator through the end of February.

The private pension system in Peru was born almost three decades ago following the Chilean pension model.

Peru has extended the state of emergency and a curfew for another two weeks until April 12 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, a measure that has paralyzed the country’s mining economy and left millions without jobs.

Until Friday, 1,595 confirmed cases with the virus and 61 deaths were registered, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

