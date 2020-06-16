Drug traffickers in the country’s cocalero valleys have increased the average price of cocaine by 9 percent in May compared to April.

The price of cocaine in Peru, one of the two largest producers in the world along with Colombia, began to recover while restrictions on the coronavirus are relaxed in consuming countries such as those in Europe, the head of a local anti-drug entity said on Monday.

Drug traffickers in the country’s cocalero valleys have increased the average price of cocaine by 9 percent in May compared to April, when its cost sank due to the immobilization in those areas before a national quarantine to stop the outbreak of the new coronavirus, according to recent data from the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (Devida).

« The increase in the price of cocaine also corresponds somewhat to the return of daily activities, after the health emergency in Italy, France and Spain was overcome« Rubén Vargas, CEO of Devida, said in a video conference with the foreign press.

The average price of a kilo of cocaine in the producing areas of Peru in May amounted to 4,321 soles (1,263 dollars), although it is still far from 5,280 soles at the beginning of the year, according to data from the commission.

In the area called VRAEM, the size of Puerto Rico and where almost 70 percent of local cocaine is produced, the increase in May was greater, 21.1 percent compared to April; and in the border region with Colombia and Brazil it increased 12 percent, according to Devida.

« The cocaine business and the drug problem in Peru are determined by an exogenous factor, which is international markets, » said Vargas.

The official stated that, for example, in Italy between January and March the price of a kilo of cocaine was 65 thousand dollars and in May it rose to around 90 thousand dollars.Meanwhile, in Canada it increased from $ 29,000 to $ 49,000 and in the United States it increased from $ 27,500 to $ 29,000 in that period..

However, Vargas affirmed that the prices of coca leaf, the basic input for cocaine, have been kept down during the period of the quarantine in the country that began in mid-March and has lasted until the end of March. June.

The official said that for the 590 metric tons of cocaine produced annually in the cocalero valleys, some $ 700 million a year enters the Peruvian economy. (Rts)