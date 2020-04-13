LIMA, Apr 13 (.) – Peruvian copper and zinc miner Antamina, controlled by BHP Billiton and Glencore, announced a “strategic stop” for two weeks on Monday to take security measures and adapt its operations by the time a quarantine ends in the country for the new coronavirus.

The company has been carrying out essential tasks in production and maintenance areas since the government decreed a state of emergency in mid-March after the disease arrived in Peru, the world’s second largest copper producer.

President Martín Vizcarra recently extended the emergency until April 26 and the Government has said that it is constantly evaluating when it would announce the gradual reopening of productive activities in the Andean country. [nL2N2BW0QD]

The shareholders of Antamina, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, are BHP Billiton with 33.75%, Glencore 33.75%, Teck with 22.5% and Mitsubishi with 10%.

“This is a temporary stoppage of operations with which we seek to adapt our operations and services to that new stage that Peru will enter when the State of National Emergency has ended,” Antamina said in a statement.

The company explained that during that period they will carry out medical exams on all its workers and that “no one will leave or enter” their camps without having been evaluated.

“We are not only looking to provide a safe return to our workers; we also want to offer tranquility and confidence to neighboring communities,” he said in his statement.

Antamina reported in March that one of its workers, who had had interactions with two other employees, had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was progressing favorably. However, union leaders of the company have denounced that the cases of those infected would be more.

Mining is key to the local economy as its sales represent 60% of all Peru’s exports.

(Report by Marco Aquino, Edited by Juana Casas)