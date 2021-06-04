Peru’s presidential candidate is not Hugo Chávez: economic advisor

(Bloomberg) – Pedro Francke knows exactly what investors in Peru and abroad think of his boss, Pedro Castillo: that he is an extreme leftist with Marxist ties who will plunge the Andean country into economic chaos like Venezuela’s if he is elected president.

So Francke wasted no time on his first day on the job as Castillo’s chief financial advisor trying to dispel these ideas.

“By no means another Hugo Chávez,” Francke, who has worked as an economist at the World Bank and Peru’s central bank, said in an interview on Thursday. neither do we want to do a generalized price control, nor do we want to do a dual exchange rate or exchange control as Hugo Chavez did ”.

Castillo, who is competing in a close race with his rival Keiko Fujimori ahead of Sunday’s vote, will pay the country’s debts, respect the autonomy of the central bank and leave the mining industry, the engine of the Peruvian economy, in the hands of the sector. private, according to Francke. He cataloged Castillo, a school teacher from Cajamarca, as a politician more similar to the Latin American leaders of the left in recent years who have led successful economies and reduced poverty rates: the Bolivian Evo Morales, the Uruguayan José “Pepe” Mujica and the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

To be sure, Francke is just one of many people advising the candidate, and in Castillo’s Peru Libre party there are some hard-line Marxists.

Markets have been volatile since Castillo unexpectedly won the first round of elections in April, selling off Peru’s bonds and currency every time he won in the polls. He has asked for taxes on foreign mining companies operating in Peru to be increased and for spending on health and education to be significantly increased.

His rival Keiko Fujimori is much more popular with investors and wealthy Peruvians, while Castillo has more support among the poor and in the countryside.

“There is a lot of mistrust, but when the elections are over, I think there will be more tranquility and there will be more understanding,” Francke said. “When the campaign ends and those things are better clarified, political tensions will decrease, that will allow the markets to function better.”

Francke, 60, was appointed by Castillo three days before the June 6 elections. Previously, she advised the party led by Verónika Mendoza, a leftist presidential candidate who finished sixth in the first round of the elections.

Hugo Chávez, a former military man who led a failed coup in 1992, disrupted Venezuela’s bipartisan political system when he won the 1998 elections with a platform to help the poor. Over the next 15 years, he modified the Constitution, stripped the institutions of their autonomy, persecuted opponents, nationalized large sectors of the economy, and implemented strict capital controls.

He named Nicolás Maduro as his successor before passing away in 2013.

The Venezuelan economy has been in recession ever since and widespread unrest and poverty have driven some 5 million people out of the country.

