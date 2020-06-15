Peru’s GDP registered a historical fall of 40.49% year-on-year in April due to the semi-paralysis of its economy caused by the drastic confinement imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported on Monday.

With this fall « national production in the period January-April 2020 decreased by 13.10% and during the last twelve months, May 2019-April 2020, by -2.63%, » said the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI).

The Peruvian economy, which in the last decade had the highest growth rates in Latin America, had already fitted a contraction in March when it fell 16.26% due to the health emergency and confinement in force since March 16.

INEI pointed out that the decrease of 40.49% in April « expresses the negative performance of most productive sectors, mainly affecting commerce, manufacturing, construction, mining and hydrocarbons, transportation, accommodation and restaurants and services provided to companies. »

« The contraction of national production is due to the effects of the declaration of the State of National Emergency, which provided for mandatory social isolation (quarantine) since March 16, 2020 as a result of the covid-19 outbreak, approving a series of restrictions designed to protect the country against the spread of the coronavirus, « said INEI.

The semi-paralysis of the economy, which operated at 44% of its capacity from March 16 to the end of May, « had an unfavorable impact on the productive supply and on the main components of domestic demand, » INEI said.

The Peruvian president, Martín Vizcarra, alluded to the collapse of the economy during a virtual press conference when 92 days of quarantine are celebrated.

“By applying strict quarantine as an initial measure to deal with the pandemic, we knew that the economy would be affected. In April, economic activity worked at 44% of its potential; But since May, with the gradual restart of some sectors, we have entered into a frank process of reactivation of the economy, « he assured.

– Figures in red –

The confinement left two million Peruvians unemployed, the Minister of Economy and Finance, María Antonieta Alva, had said in late May.

The drop in revenue was reflected in April in retail sales, which fell 66.35%. In turn, external demand decreased by 49.38%, due to lower exports.

The productive sectors that accumulated 82% of the April collapse were hotels and restaurants that fell 95%, construction 89.72%, transportation 69%, fishing 57.82%, manufacturing 54.91%, commerce 65.41% and electricity 25.58%, among others.

Mining, one of the engines of the Peruvian economy, contracted by 42.29% due to lower production of precious metals such as gold (53%), silver (73%) and copper 35%). Peru is one of the world’s largest producers of this metal trilogy.

The telecommunications sector is one of those that had a soft landing amid the collapse of production, with a 1.62% drop. This is explained by the increase in internet and subscription television, telephone and data transmission services that confinement encouraged in the population.

On the other hand, the financial and insurance sector firmly resisted the onslaught of the new coronavirus with a 4.6% increase due to the increase in deposits.

With the result of April, Peru accumulates two consecutive months of falls in its production.

The Andean country had completed 127 months of continuous growth until March.

– Long quarantine –

Since the quarantine began 13 weeks ago, the government emphasized that before privileging the economy, the population had to be protected.

Despite the quarantine, Peru is the second country in the region with the most confirmed cases of covid-19, which number around 230,000 among its 33 million inhabitants. Deaths exceed 6,800.

In the first quarter of 2020, Peru’s GDP fell 3.39%.

Now Peru has set the quarantine until June 30, which will make it one of the longest in the world, with almost 110 days.

To alleviate the crisis, Peru applied a series of measures such as a bond plan to more than 6.5 million households, which represents 14.5% of GDP.

The Peruvian economy had grown 2.16% in 2019, its lowest rate in a decade.

Before the covid-19, Peru projected growth of 4.0% for 2020.

