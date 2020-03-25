(To see graphic click: https://reut.rs/2QLkbms)

LIMA, Mar 25 (.) – Peru’s economy, the world’s second-largest copper producer, is set to record its first drop this year after more than two decades of consecutive growth doubled by the coronavirus.

Government restrictions to curb the spread of the disease have practically paralyzed the $ 220 billion economy, which had expanded above the 6% average at its best in previous years.

The Andean country has 416 confirmed cases of coronavirus and as of Wednesday, nine people have died from the disease.

President Martín Vizcarra decreed a state of emergency and a 15-day nocturnal curfew that culminates in late March, the first drastic measures taken by Latin American countries that are fighting the virus.

But the emergency could widen, according to the Government’s own evaluation, and send the local economy to intensive care with job losses and a sharp drop in private investment.

Local consultancy Macroconsult said that if the quarantine is extended to 30 days, the economy could fall 3.5% this year.

“A whole month of the economy stopped between March and April is a severe blow,” Macroconsult analyst Eduardo Jiménez told .. “The fact of being in our houses without being able to produce, without being able to consume is tremendous,” he said.

And the blow comes from all sides.

The price of copper, responsible for 30% of the total value of Peruvian exports, has fallen by around 20% in the last two months. And a lower export volume is expected due to a reduction in global demand, mainly from China, the world’s largest consumer of metals and where the virus broke out.

Peru’s mining companies, many world-class, have been forced to slow down or suspend operations.

Tourism, which represents 3.6% of the local Gross Domestic Product, would break due to the lower flow of travelers; while the growing agro-export industry would stumble in its effort to reduce dependence on minerals.

The only sectors that operate moderately are those related to food, public services and banks.

Only in the first quarter of the year the Peruvian economy could fall 4.5%, said a report by Phase Consultores. And while better performance is expected in the second half, the pullback for the full year would be around 2.5%, he noted.

The official growth forecast for this year – 4% calculated at the end of last year – was out of date and the government has said it will release new estimates at the end of March.

But the Vizcarra government, whose popularity jumped to 87% – from a previous 52% – due to rapid measures against the coronavirus according to a survey, announced this week a package of 16,000 million soles (about $ 4.55 billion) to contain disease and revive the local economy.

The package includes the delivery of $ 106 to some 3.2 million poorest households in the country, the postponement of the payment of some taxes and financial aid for small and medium-sized companies, a large generator of employment in the country.

Peru, with 30% of its GDP in reserves and a lower public debt among the largest economies in the region, has solid fiscal stability and low inflation. And the volatility of the local currency has been one of the lowest in Latin America.

The plan seeks “to provide economic support to families and companies (…) without compromising the sustainability of public finances and macro stability,” Economy Minister María Antonieta Alva said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank, after an emergency session last week, cut the interest rate to 1.25%, its lowest level a decade ago, to mitigate the effects.

“We believe there could be additional cuts in the coming months,” said a report by Credicorp Capital.

Analysts say the Vizcarra government would have to implement new measures to bring a revival to life when restrictions are lifted, considering that the recovery of the global economy could take time.

“At the time we are going to recover, the external factor will be important and any fiscal package will definitely be insufficient,” said Jiménez.

(With additional report by María Cervantes, Edited by Juana Casas)