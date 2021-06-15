Peru’s economic activity soars amid recovery

(Bloomberg) – Peru’s economic activity soared in April after government stimulus and a decrease in impediments from the coronavirus gave a boost to most sectors ahead of a close second round of the presidential elections. .

Activity increased 58.5% compared to a year earlier; All segments of the economy, except agriculture, showed positive performance, the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) reported on Tuesday. The increase, which is partly due to baseline effects, was slightly less than the median of analyst forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of 60%.

Peru is currently benefiting from historically low interest rates and a greater global demand for raw materials such as copper, one of its main exports. The recovery is gathering steam after gross domestic product plunged 11% last year, more than regional peers like Chile, Brazil and Mexico. However, the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the second presidential round this month is affecting the outlook.

Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori said on Saturday that the election was full of irregularities, and accused the current head of state, Francisco Sagasti, of interference. Economic policy is likely to change if Fujimori’s rival, Pedro Castillo, is declared the winner of the June 6 vote.

Lima’s unemployment rate fell to 12% in May from 15.1% the previous month, the INEI also reported Tuesday.

Original Note: Peru Economic Activity Soars as Economic Recovery Powers Ahead

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP