Peru’s copper output rebound alleviates metal shortage

(Bloomberg) – Peru, the world’s second-largest copper supplier, could provide some relief to tight global supplies of the metal.

While first-quarter production was lower than in the final three months of last year, it surpassed levels of a year ago thanks to a 19% increase in March led by mines owned by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Chinalco, according to show government data released on Wednesday. The figures point to a reversal of recent sluggish results, after production fell 3.7% year-on-year between January and February.

Unlike neighboring Chile, Peru paralyzed much of its mining industry for two months when the pandemic struck last year. Their effort to regain pre-pandemic levels has helped drive prices to their highest in a decade amid a global economic recovery.

Peru’s gold production fell nearly 18% in the first quarter from a year earlier. In the pandemic, copper has outperformed precious metals because it is mined primarily in open-pit mines, while much of the gold comes from underground mines, Victor Gobitz, president of the Institute of Engineers, said last month. of Mines of Peru. His group is optimistic that the industry will return to 2019 levels.

