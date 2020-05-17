Lima, May 16 . .- The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, announced that his country will maintain restrictions and sanitary security measures after the quarantine issued to confront the COVID-19 epidemic on May 24.

“Saying that on the 24th we are back to normal, no,” Vizcarra emphasized during a visit he made this Saturday to the southern city of Tacna, where he delivered health safety equipment, rapid tests to detect the disease and mechanical ventilators.

After participating in this activity, the president declared that “there are a series of measures that are going to continue”, when the quarantine ends, which began on March 16, ten days after the first case of the disease was detected, which This Saturday it exceeded 80,000 infected and 2,500 deaths in the country.

LAST FIGURES

This Saturday, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported that so far 630,482 tests have been carried out, including rapid and molecular, 25,099 of them in the last hours.

This has allowed 4,046 new positive cases to be identified, bringing the number of those infected by the epidemic to 88,541.

Of this total, 7,275 people have been hospitalized, 190 in the last hours, and 840 of them remain in intensive care units (ICU), which implies a decrease of 11 cases in reference to the previous report.

The death toll rose to 2,523, with 131 new deaths, while those recovered reached 28,272, after another 1,125 people received medical discharge or completed their period of home quarantine.

PROHIBITED MEETINGS

Vizcarra explained that after the quarantine “there cannot be” activities that generate crowds, so the ban on face-to-face classes in schools and universities, attention to restaurants and the opening of cinemas and nightclubs will continue.

“Everything that generates agglomerations will not be able to function for several months,” he remarked before adding that “inclusive” the restrictions “for the nightly movement” of citizens will be maintained, alluding to the curfew that has been in force since 20: 00 hours.

The governor said that the Executive will “continue evaluating” in the coming days the details of the restrictions and changes that will be applied to control the disease.

MEDICINE PRICES

Vizcarra indicated that his Government has taken measures to guarantee the provision of medicines in the country’s health centers and hospitals, and is also evaluating taking actions to prevent price increases and speculation of these products, as reported by numerous citizens and authorities of the country.

“We are guaranteeing the supply of medicines that are required in hospitals and health centers for COVID-19 patients,” he said.

He added that health authorities are “making acquisitions (of medicines) in large volumes to distribute even free” to patients with the disease.

The president also said that the Executive will evaluate on Monday the measures that will be taken “so that there is no this type of speculation” in the price of medicines.

DO NOT LOWER THE GUARD

Vizcarra praised the “joint and articulated work” of all the authorities in Tacna, a region bordering Chile, to combat the epidemic, which so far has left 208 cases and 2 deaths in that area of ​​the country.

“The key to success is articulated teamwork, which is being demonstrated here in Tacna, and the results are in sight,” he said.

However, the president emphasized that you cannot “let your guard down” when faced with the disease and basic security measures such as the use of masks, constant hand washing and social distancing must be maintained.

“The virus does not let its guard down, it is waiting to continue attacking, and it attacks the last day as well as the first day,” he said before asking for “constancy and permanence” in the control measures.

He also announced that his government has “set a goal” to implement a laboratory authorized by the National Institute of Health (INS) in each of the 25 regions of the country, to be responsible for testing for the disease of local way.

“It is essential, in a modern world, to have scientists who investigate, who innovate, as well as in Lima, we have to do it in a decentralized way,” he remarked before reporting that the Tacna laboratory will be ready this week.

A LONG WAY TO GO

Vizcarra also said that in his country “there is still a long way to go” to beat the disease, after having faced “60 days in this fight that involves all Peruvians”

“From here in Tacna, the heroic one, we say that our spirit and effort do not wane,” he remarked before saying that the authorities continue their work “with the same spirit, same morals.”

In this regard, he ratified his “commitment to work with effort, dedication and love for the country, until together all Peruvians defeat COVID-19”.

.