Peru vs. Venezuela: date, time and where to watch the Copa América match



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 26, 2021, 02:00 pm

The Incas dream of being second in their group. La Vinotinto, at risk of being eliminated.

The teams of Peru and Venezuela face this Sunday with the aim of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. The Incas hope to be second and escape Argentina in the next round. Venezuela cares about it is to continue in competition, regardless of the rival, but for that it must add or else it will occupy the last place in group B.

The Peruvians, led by Ricardo Gareca are very close to the classification. Only defeat and a surprise victory for Ecuador over Brazil would eliminate them. For its part, Vinotino has not won in this Cup, although a tie could classify it if Ecuador loses.

Peru vs. Venezuela

Working day: 5th date of group B of Copa América 2021

Day: Sunday June 27

Hour: 4:00 pm (Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador); 5:00 pm (Venezuela, Chile and Florida in the United States); 6:00 pm (Brazil and Argentina)

TV: Directv and Caracol (Colombia); América TV (Peru); La Tele Tuya and VC Sports (Venezuela)