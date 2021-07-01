Peru vs Paraguay: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the 2021 Copa América match

This Friday, the Selection of Peru is measured in the quarterfinals of the America Cup to the combined of Paraguay. The match will be played at the Ludovico Texeira Olympic Stadium, at 4:00 p.m., on the Sky Sports signal.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca they had a great first phase, in which they only lost one game to Brazil. The Peruvian team will try to repeat what it did in 2019, where they reached the final.

Probable Lineup of Gareca vs Paraguay

Goalkeeper: Gallese, Defenders: López, Callens, Ramos, Corzo. Midfielders: Tapia, Yotún, Cueva, Carrillo, Peña. Forwards: Lapadula.

Due to its size, Paraguay is going through a moment of transition, in which it wants to show that it can return to being competitive as in the past. Eduardo Berrizo It comes from getting two wins and two losses in the Group Stage, with some lapses in which it has excited the fans.

Berizzo vs. Peru Probable Lineup

Goalkeeper: Silva. Defenders: Martínez, Alonso, Gómez, Espínola. Midfielders: Arzamendia, Cardozo, Villasanti, Samudio. Forwards: González and Almirón.