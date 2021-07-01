Peru vs. Paraguay: lineups, schedules and where to watch the quarterfinal match

The quarterfinal party of the America Cup, the continent vibrates as is the motto of Conmebol and the first crossing will be starred Peru Y Paraguay in a duel of Argentine coaches. From this key will come the rival of the winner between Brazil and Chile in the semifinals.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca come from beating Venezuela 0-1 to position themselves in the second box of Group B, a ticket that earned him to face the Paraguayans, who finished third in Group A.

Peru finished with seven points from two wins against Colombia and Venezuela, plus a draw against Ecuador. They only fell thrashed against Brazil. For this duel they will have back ‘La Sombra’ Ramos in the rear and Lapadula is already strengthened from his injury.

Paraguay added six units, one less than Uruguay to be in the third box. Berizzo will have to appeal more than ever to the collective to eliminate the Incas due to the sensitive loss of Miguel Almirón, the undisputed figure in the Guarani attack, due to muscular edema.

The twin Óscar Romero would be his replacement in the middle of the field, the man from San Lorenzo also has an overflow and a goal to try to cover the gap left by the ’10’. Antonio Bareiro is another casualty due to torn ligaments.

The last time they saw each other was at the Defensores del Chaco stadium and they finished tied 2-2 by the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Probable lineups

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva, André Carrillo; Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay: Antony Silva; Alberto Espínola, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Héctor Martínez; Óscar Romero, Mathías Villasanti, Ángel Cardozo, Santiago Arzamendia; Braian Samudio and Alejandro Romero Gamarra. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.

Date: Friday, July 2

Stadium: Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira, Goiás

Where to watch the quarter-final match

United States: 5:00 p.m. Eastern | Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

Peru: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports, América Televisión and América TVGO

Paraguay: 5:00 pm | Telefuturo and SNT Paraguay

Argentina: 6:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes and TyC Sports Play

Spain: 11:00 pm | Twich de Iba Llanos Channel, tvG2 and Esport3 (Catalonia)

Brazil: 4:00 pm | Fox Sports 1 Brasil, Fox Sports Web, Fox Sports App, NOW NET e Claro

Colombia: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Colombia and DIRECTV Play Sports

Chile: 5:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Sports, TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports Go, TNT Sports 2 and 3.

Ecuador: 4:00 pm | Directv Sports Ecuador and DIRECTV Play Sports

Mexico: 4:00 pm | Sky HD, Fanatiz México and Blue to Go

Venezuela: 5:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Venezuela and DIRECTV Play Sports

