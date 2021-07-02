Peru vs Paraguay: Lineups of the quarterfinal match in the Copa América

The Peruvian National Team will seek their pass to the round of the best four in the Copa América Brasil 2021, facing the Paraguayan National Team in the Pedro Ludovico Texeira Olympic Stadium at the beginning of the activity in the Quarterfinal phase.

The Peruvian team of the Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca they finished second in Group B in the continental tournament, adding two wins in a row after starting with a loss and a draw.

While the Guarani cadre of the strategist Eduardo Berizzo they finished in third place in Group A with two wins and two losses in four games in the first instance of the Copa América Brazil 2021.

Team confirmed! ⚪️ This is the eleven of our @SeleccionPeru to face @Albirroja for the quarterfinals. Let’s go guys! # UnidosPorNuestrosColores # ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/6SpldndZjS – Peruvian Selection (@SeleccionPeru) July 2, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

PERU

1 Pedro Gallese (P) 3 Aldo Corzo 15 Christian Ramos 4 Anderson Santamaría 6 Miguel Trauco 13 Renato Tapia 19 Yoshimar Yotún 18 André Carrillo 8 Sergio Peña 10 Christian Cueva 9 Gianluca Lapadula

PARAGUAY

1 Antony Silva (P) 13 Alberto Espinola 15 Gustavo Gómez (C) 6 Junior Alonso 24 David Martínez 23 Mathías Villasanti 16 Ángel Cardozo 8 Richard Sánchez 11 Ángel Romero 19 Santiago Arzamendia 7 Carlos González

#Redhead ⚪ ✅ Team confirmed to face @ SeleccionPeru. # Paraguay @SeleccionPeru ️ Quarterfinals – CONMEBOL @ CopaAmerica # ElSueñoQueNosUne # PoneteLaAlbirroja pic.twitter.com/hDPV22o1Pi – Paraguayan National Team (@Albirroja) July 2, 2021

