Peru vs Paraguay: Gianluca Lapadula’s words after advancing to the Copa América semifinals

The Italo-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula He declared this Friday “happy for this great game” played by the Peruvian team at the Olympic stadium in the Brazilian city of Goiania and that gave him the pass to the semifinals of the Copa América.

“I am very happy for all this beautiful group of the national team. I think they had a great game and we were able to win it on penalties,” said Lapadula, scorer of two goals in the quarter-final match with Paraguay that ended 3-3, and one of the scorers in the shootout that Blanquirroja won 4-3.

The ‘Bambino’, who in a short time has become the new idol of the Peruvian fans, said that he feels “super good in the national team” of his country.

“These guys say yes to everything and on the court we all help. It’s a family,” said the man also known as ‘Lapagol’.

The attacker revealed that the Peruvian coach, Ricardo Gareca, told them to play “as we know and things turned out very well for us. I was able to score two goals and I dedicate them to my daughters,” he stressed.

The Peruvian team qualified this Friday in Goiania to the semifinals of the 47th edition of the Copa América, in which they await Brazil or Chile on Monday, defeating Paraguay in a penalty shootout 4-3 after equaling 3-3 in regulation time.

