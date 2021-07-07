Peru vs Colombia, when and where will the match for third place be played

After the triumph of the Argentine National Team against the Colombian National Team in the semifinal round on penalties, the game has been defined for third place in the Copa América Brasil 2021.

In the first game of the round of the four best, the Selection of Peru could not before the favorites to take the top honors of the Brazil’s selection, by falling by the smallest difference and adding his fourth setback in consecutive editions of the tournament.

While in the second game of the semifinals, the Argentine National Team suffered more to beat the Colombian National Team in penalty shoot-outs and stay on the shore to reach the final of the Copa América Brazil 2021.

The National Team of Peru and the National Team of Colombia will seek to win the consolation prize of being the third best team in the 2021 edition of the Copa América, to be held in the Brasilia National Stadium this Friday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time through the screens of Sky Sports on channel 510.

HISTORY OF GAMES BETWEEN PERU AND ARGENTINA / COLOMBIA IN CUP AMERICA:

Peruvians and Colombians have met 17 times in the Copa América, with a balance of eight wins for the Incas and three for the coffee growers; in addition to six draws, with 31 goals in favor and 18 against.

