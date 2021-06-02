Peru vs Colombia David Ospina vs Pedro Gallese goalkeeper duel | Colombia selection

The South American qualifying duel between Peru and Colombia is approaching, the expectation is full, taking into account that the second process of Reinaldo Rueda in command of the ‘tricolor’ will be seen as a whole Colombian, several doubts and questions arise, taking into account that James Rodríguez will not be there. But as for the bow, there is security. David Ospina is called not only to be a starter, but to wear the captain’s belt. But on the Inca side it is no exception. Pedro Gallese is one of the permanent ones.

Both goalkeepers in the previous Qualifiers and Copa América have shown the best of their repertoire. In the case of the Peruvian, with 1.89 of stature, he is sure in the aerial game, of very good reflexes and great agility. He is currently part of Orlando City, where he has played seven matches so far in MLS, taking into account that he only started in April.

In addition, the Peru National Team already has a total of 66 matches played in all categories, including three America Cups and the World Cup matches in Russia. His stature favors him when saving penalties.

By the Colombian awnings is David Ospina, 1.83 tall, but with catlike reflexes, fast in hand-to-hand, especially when anticipating the rival. International experience is his thing, since he has already completed 13 years playing at a high level in European football. In England they questioned his stature, but for four seasons he showed conditions.

Now, at Napoli, despite not being one of the starters, he has played a total of 16 games, including Serie A, which supports his record. Not only for his career in elite football is recognition. At the level of national teams, he has taken over the Colombian goal, being indisputable in each call.

A total of 102 matches in all categories, participating from the qualifiers to the World Cup in South Africa, the two World Cups in Brazil and Russia, as well as the American Cups in 2015, 2016 and 2019. However, penalties are a point against, Despite managing to stop some in his career, during the final phases with Colombia, especially in the 2018 World Cup, he could not do much against the effectiveness of England.

A duel of first-rate goalkeepers, each in his league and at his own pace, but when it comes to talking about national teams, things change. They are demanding and they respond, taking into account that in Conmebol, the most difficult Eliminatory in the world is played. Duel in the arches secured in Lima for this Thursday starting at 9:00 pm Colombian time.