Peru votes divided between anti-Fujimori memory and fear of communism

Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, during the electoral debate on May 30 in Peru. (Photo: . / EL HUFFPOST)

On April 11, seven out of ten Peruvians voted for a candidate other than Pedro Castillo or Keiko Fujimori and, nevertheless, it was they two who managed to reach the second round, he with 18.9% of the votes, she with 13.4%. The result that no one ever imagined – Castillo was almost unknown – turned the political, social and economic table upside down, and immediately the different forces of the country were aligned.

The majority, including large media and international references such as Mario Vargas Llosa, did something until then unthinkable by siding with Fujimori, daughter and former first lady of the autocrat Alberto Fujimori (in prison for crimes against humanity) and accused herself money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice, crimes for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests 30 years in prison.

For a good part of Peruvian society, these crimes, or rather the option of voting for Fujimori on June 6, when the second round is held, is a lesser evil. The greater evil would be, in his opinion, to vote for Castillo, whom the opposition defines as a Hugo Chávez or a potential Fidel Castro, presenting his supposed government as confiscating iPhones or even the money that Peruvians have in their funds. pensions. Sadly, in a place where the coronavirus has killed more than 180,000 people – Peru is the country with the highest per capita mortality rate in the world – the pandemic has barely entered this electoral campaign, nor has Peru’s extremely precarious health system it will be a deciding factor by which people decide their vote this Sunday.

The Fujimori legacy

Henry Guillén, a Peruvian social psychologist, acknowledges that “the argument referring to …

