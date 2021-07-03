Peru to the semifinals: the first quarterfinal match had six goals and was defined in an electrifying penalty shootout

Suffering to the end to achieve happiness was what made the Selection of Peru this Friday in the first duel of the quarterfinals of America Cup in view of Paraguay. In the 90 minutes they equaled 3-3 and in the shootout from the penalty spot the Incas won 4-3 after the final definition of Miguel Trauco.

There have been many comparisons between the level of the Eurocopa and the Copa América these days and in this first crossing of the quarterfinals the Peruvians and Paraguayans displayed an important intensity to spice up the comparisons.

Fortune began on the Guarani side when captain Gustavo Gómez caught a loose ball in the small area to make it 0-1 in 11 ‘. And at the 21st an individual play by André Carrillo cleared the play to assist Lapadula, who made the first of his double of the night.

🇵🇪⚽💥 Goool from @SeleccionPeru! Carrillo’s play on the right, luxury assistance and Lapadula ties the game 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/JR1bcDbh6S #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #PERvPAR pic.twitter.com/55UCJiJILW – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 2, 2021

🇵🇪⚽💥 Goool from @SeleccionPeru! Lapadula double, Peru comeback 🙌🙌🙌 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/oVCfULn2k9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #PERvPAR pic.twitter.com/O53Ian1yaB – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 2, 2021

The forward of Italian origin received the edge of the small area at 40 ‘and did not think about it to score 2-1 with his left leg. There was no truce in the game, Paraguay played with one less after the expulsion of Gómez before going to rest, and at 54 ‘Junior Alonso returned to equalize the actions with a left foot in the goalkeeper’s area.

⚽💥🇵🇾 Gooooal of @Albirroja! The ball was left in the area for Junior Alonso and he did not forgive Paraguay tied it with 10 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/oVCfULn2k9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #PERvPAR pic.twitter.com/kU7qExak9g – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 2, 2021

10 minutes from the end, Yotún returned the joy to the Peruvians with a distant shot that was diverted, fortunately in an opposing defense, and made it 3-2. The intensity did not stop and there was still one more emotion at the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

Gabriel Ávalos, who entered from the substitute bench, dressed as a momentary hero to tie the duel 3-3 and send everything to the penalty shootout.

⚽💥🇵🇾 Gooooal of @Albirroja! Ávalos enters and scores the tie 😱😱😱 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/oVCfULn2k9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #PERvPAR pic.twitter.com/l3DL5YqYiW – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 2, 2021

Penalty shoot

Paraguay (3): Ángel Romero (goal), Junior Alonso (goal), Héctor Martínez (missed), Braian Samudio (missed), Robert Piris Da Motta (goal) and Alberto Espínola (missed).

Peru (4): Gianluca Lapadula (goal), Yoshimar Yotún (goal), Santiago Ormeño (missed), Renato Tapia (goal), Christian Cueva (missed) and Miguel Trauco (goal).

