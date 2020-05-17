O social security system Peru announced the construction of a new hospital to tackle the covid-19 pandemic in Amazon region, where health services operate at capacity limits.

The authorities plan that the hospital in Pucallpa, capital of the region of Ucayali, on the border with Brazil, with 390 thousand inhabitants, is active within three weeks. The cases of the new coronavirus in this region exceed 1,620 and the numbers continue to increase.

The health unit will have 100 beds, 20 of them in the intensive care sector (ICU). 220 medical professionals will also be allocated to reinforce another hospital in the city.

“We are working hard to expand the offer of services and provide hospitals in the Peruvian Amazon with all the necessary means to care for patients with covid-19,” said the social security spokesman, Federico Tong Hurtado.

The authorities want to prevent Pucallpa from repeating the situation in the neighboring Amazon city Iquitosin the region of Loreto, where hospitals are saturated with infected patients and morgues have failed to cope. Loreto, on the border with Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, is the most extensive and least populated region in Peru, but one of the most affected by the coronavirus. More than 2,250 cases and 95 killed by covid-19 have been recorded there, according to official data.

The lack of oxygen in hospitals for patients with the new coronavirus, a predominantly respiratory disease, is one of the biggest problems in the health system in this region. “The lungs of the world are dying from lack of oxygen and this is our sad reality,” the health official in the Loreto Amazon region told . on Thursday in a video call. Carlos Calampa.

There are practically no roads in the Peruvian forest and the main means of transport is by river, which mobilized the government to establish air bridges to deliver health aid. / .

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.