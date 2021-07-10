Peru: The odds predict a coffee victory for the third place of the Copa América

07/09/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After a month of a dozen exciting matches, the America Cup is approaching its culmination. However, before the final between Argentina Y Brazil of tomorrow, Colombia Y Peru will face today to compete for third place in the competition, thus finding themselves in the Brasilia National Stadium for a party that, a priori, is shaping up to be for coffee growers.

COLOMBIA: FAVORITE FOR THE CUP AMERICA PODIUM

In this sense, the bookmakers value the victory of the Reinaldo Rueda team at 1.75 euros. On the other hand, the conquest of those of Ricardo Gareca is paid at 4.5 euros Y tie at 3.7however, at least based on recent history between the two teams, the most common result is Tricolor imposition.

Specifically, in the last 20 times that both squads met, Colombia managed to surpass Peru in 10 of them, tying at 7 Y losing the remaining 3. Thus, despite the fact that the white and red beat them during the group stage, the records support the Colombians in order to win the ‘consolation prize’ of the competition, who showed a better performance against Argentina that what their adversaries achieved in front of Brazil.

Even so, football tends to offer surprises on expected and unexpected occasions, so everything will be decided in the 90 (or more) minutes of play that will take place in a few hours.